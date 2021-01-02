SNOW has fallen in York this morning (Saturday).
It comes after The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for York and North Yorkshire.
The warning is in place until 6pm today.
The Met Office's forecast for York says there is a strong chance of heavy snow this afternoon, particularly at around 1-2pm, with light snow possible at around 4-5pm.
Its forecast for the region tonight says: "Rather cloudy, with further outbreaks of showery rain and hill snow. The most frequent and heaviest of the showers will be along North Sea coasts. Less cold than recent nights. Minimum temperature 0C."
And its forecast for Sunday says: "Further showers feeding in from the North Sea, these merging to give longer spells of rain and some hill snow. Feeling cold in a light to moderate east northeasterly wind. Maximum temperature 3C."
Snow has also fallen in other parts of the region as these tweets show:
Snow has arrived across Whitby and surrounding areas. The fritters have been out however the snow continues to lay on the roads. Take care whilst travelling and please only travel if necessary ❄️🚗 #NorthYorkshire #SnowSnowSnow pic.twitter.com/RDRMYjn0EL— PC 1417 Thompson (@PC_1417NYP) January 2, 2021
Really coming down @OfficialBedale take care on the roads folks looking treacherous pic.twitter.com/jZXR3G6q4r— DetPCSO5816 GarySO (@GarySO16) January 2, 2021
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment