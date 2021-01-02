FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze that tore through the loft of a property in Selby.
Crews were called to the fire at a two-storey building shortly after 8am on Friday.
The blaze damaged 30 square metres of the loft, contents and roof frame, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It said residents had evacuated before the crews arrived having been alerted by fire alarms.
The cause of the fire was confirmed as electrics on the CCTV system, the fire service said.
Breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a hose reel jet were used to deal with the fire.
The fire service is no longer providing street names for smaller towns and villages where incidents have occurred in order to ensure that people are not identifiable from its incident round-up.
