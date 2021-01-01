YORK has seen a five-fold increase in its coronavirus rate since levels reached their lowest point last month.
Public Health England said today that the seven-day rolling rate for the City of York Council area in the week to December 27 was 297.7 per 100,000 population.
That is five times more than the 59 per 100,000 people recorded in early-mid December.
It is also considerably more than the regional average for Yorkshire and The Humber of 197.6, and the rate of 237.1 for Hull and 232.6 for Scarborough - both of which had considerably higher rates than York at one stage last month. But Hambleton's rate of 307.9 is even worse than York's.
The average rate for the whole of the North Yorkshire County Council area has risen to 210.5 per 100,000, while the rate in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area is 180.8.