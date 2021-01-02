A FUNDRAISER extraordinaire has spoken of his pride and surprise in being honoured by the Queen.

David Brown was awarded the BEM in the New Years Honours.

In 12 years he has raised £173,000 for charity, particularly for local charities Snappy Trust and Martin House Children's Hospice.

Even lockdown couldn't stop him as he completed a million step challenge on his local paths and tracks during his daily exercise in May, and a virtual 1,083 mile journey from Lands End to John O'Groats.

"I was very surprised and extremely proud and humble" he said of the moment he learnt of the honour.

"I'm just over the moon. My family are very proud."

He hopes his honour has been a bright end for a difficult year for Snappy, which has stayed open throughout the pandemic, looking after the disabled children of keyworkers.

Like all charities it suffered a major fall in income in 2020, but continued its work.

He has been a patron of the charity for several years and his efforts have often featured on its website, www.Snappytrust.org.

Now aged 60, he has no intention of slowing down his fundraising.

Later this year, coronavirus permitting, he will take part in the Total Warrior fund raiser in Leeds completing 12 km over 25 large obstacles in a team whose ages will range for 21 to 82 years.

He also hopes to hold his annual black tie fundraiser for Snappy and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance that had to be cancelled in 2020.

He started fundraising for breast cancer because he knew someone who had had the condition.

But then he changed to concentrating on smaller charities because they don't get the same amount of income as national charities.