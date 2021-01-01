Another patient has died after a positive Covid-19 test at York Teaching Hospitals Trust.
The death, reported yesterday, brings the number who have died at York and Scarborough Hospitals since the pandemic began to 374.
The patient died before yesterday and their family have been informed.
The NHS in England reported 420 deaths in the 24 hours ended at 4pm yesterday. All occurred after the patient had had a positive Covid-19 test.
In the UK as a whole, 613 more people have died following positive Covid-19 tests, the Government announced this afternoon.
There were 53,285 new positive tests.
