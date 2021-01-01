A MUCH-loved York church is to share in a £463,000 cash boost to fund repairs to its building.

A £10,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant will help fund renewal of the roof and repairs to the rainwater goods at the Grade II listed St Oswald’s Church in Fulford, making the building watertight and preserving its historic fabric.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice president of The National Churches Trust, said: “The UK’s historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage and have done so much to help local people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities. The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves.

“So I’m delighted that St Oswald’s in Fulford is being helped with a £10,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant."

He added that the repairs will help "secure the future of this historic building".

For some time the York church has been suffering because of the loss of slate tiles on the roof.

Water has damaged the roof timbers and the plaster of the ceiling and walls. The grant will help fund the renewal of the church’s roof as well as repairs.

Reverend Cannon Suzanne Sheriff, of St Oswald's, said: "We are delighted to receive this grant from the National Churches Trust. This support will ensure that we can start work on the roof in the New Year and our beautiful church will be warm and watertight again."

A total of 56 churches and chapels in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will benefit from the latest grants from the National Churches Trust, the charity supporting church buildings across the UK.