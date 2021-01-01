A DRIVER who allegedly did a handbrake turn at speed in front of watching police has lost his vehicle and faces a court hearing
Police believe he was drink driving during the incident at Selby's Three Lakes Shopping Centre.
They were talking to a different driver when a van sped onto the centre's car park and spun round with its brake on in front of them.
Then it drove off without stopping. Police got into their vehicle and after a short chase, the driver decamped and made off on foot.
Police searched the area and arrested a man at his home.
They charged him with drink driving and failure to stop and seized his van.