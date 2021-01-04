TWO out of three charities in York have reached crisis point and will close within a year unless more is done to help them, according to a new report.

The findings, from the York Centre for Voluntary Service (CVS), suggest that 66 per cent of organisations in the city are not sustainable beyond 12 months - with one in three having used more than half or all of its reserves over the past six months to continue to deliver services during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Survive, which helps abuse victims, said the charity was "extremely concerned" about its future next year, adding: “Due to special Covid-19 grants and an incredible team of support workers and counsellors, we have been able to offer support remotely and even managed to expand the team.

“However, we are extremely concerned about what will happen this year and beyond the current Covid-19 crisis. Survive anticipates the increased levels of demand for our specialist services will be the ‘new normal’.”

Yvonne Morrissey, a spokesperson for Peasholme, which works with socially excluded people, said: “We are now entering the time period when we are fundraising for next financial year and without additional support, we will be unable to continue offering the services as we currently do. Initial feedback from funders is that they are facing increased demand for funds and therefore are unable to support us as they have done previously.”

Meanwhile, spokesman for foodbank charity the Trussel Trust, Adam Raffel, said: “The support which we have received has ensured we have been able to meet the elevated need which we have witnessed this past year.

“And it means that we enter an uncertain start to 2021 with very healthy stock provisions which are a reflection of the concern we share as a community for anyone struggling at present in our city.”

Alison Semmence, chief executive at York CVS, said government action needed to be taken now to stop swathes of York charities closing.

She said: “If we don’t act now, we’re going to lose vital local charities and the services they provide within York, and it will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable people within our communities.

“York CVS is calling for any available resources, including funding, to be directed towards the sector immediately to ensure services are not lost. They are working with voluntary sector partners across the country to influence national government to provide support for a wider range of organisations until post-Covid-19 arrangements are established."

Alison added: “We’re continuing to work closely with charities and charitable organisations in the city to ensure they receive the support they need.

“If your organisation is struggling, please get in touch with us – we’re here to help.”

The Press reported in April after the first lockdown that 40 per cent of charities faced an uncertain future.

And the services of local authorities were also experiencing a funding crisis before the outbreak, which may push them to “breaking point”, the Children’s Services Funding Alliance (CSFA) has warned.