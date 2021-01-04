THE founder of a cat rescue centre near Selby is appealing for help so she can keep it going.

Jackie Bower, who runs Black Cat Rescue from her home in North Duffield, is grieving the loss of her husband, who died last month, and said she has worries about the future of the centre.

She said: “I have always funded some of the bills (vets, litter, food etc) out of my own pocket, but now my income has dropped by 50 per cent. So not only will I no longer be able to do this but my electricity bill is huge as I have heat and light in the sheds outside to keep the cats comfortable.

“I know there are those who say I don’t need heating but anyone who knows cats will know exactly how much cats like heat!

“If I cant find help to pay this bill during the winter months then I will no longer be able to continue as a rescue and I am also worried as to how I am going to afford to stay in this bungalow.”

The 67-year-old said 2020 was “incredibly hard” for rescue centres of all sizes, especially smaller ones.

“It has been the generosity of other cat lovers who have helped me to keep the cats fed and littered as I have not been able to do any fundraising whatsoever since February,” Jackie said.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of those kind people, many of whom I have never met!”

Despite the coronavirus restrictions, Jackie still managed to rescue and rehome 11 cats last year.

She is appealing for food donations and/or regular sponsorship, and when she can start fundraising again she would like items for sale, such as unwanted Christmas gifts.

Jackie founded Black Cat Rescue in 2001 and runs it by herself.

“It is more than a hobby, it is my passion and I am committed to helping find these animals a good home," she said. “I have successfully homed hundreds of cats and kittens.”

You can sponsor Jackie via PayPal at paypal.me/blackcatrescue21

If you would like to give one of the cats at the centre a new home, contact Jackie through this Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/blackcatrescueyorks/, or call her on 07917 852631.