THE future of this year's Great Knaresborough Bed Race is in doubt - even though it is not due to be hold for another five months.

Plans for the annual fun 2.4 mile dash round the North Yorkshire town and over the River Nidd are on hold because of coronavirus.

It is traditionally held on the second Saturday in June, which this year will be June 12.

Kevin Lloyd, organising committee chairman, said: "The reason is that it is just too early to say when we will be able to hold Bed Race 2021.

“There is so much that is still uncertain about the virus, its vaccines and the likely rules kept in place by the authorities.

“Things might clear up and we are always optimistic, but we have to be sensible of the issues as so much preparation has to start well before the event, not least the training of the teams around the streets.

“The Lions know that a clear run up to the event is vital.

"Beds have to be built, decorations have to be designed and made and we, as organisers, have much preparation and briefing to do.

“The horizon has to be clear for June, or a later month if that becomes necessary.”

The Lions will be meeting with police and the local authorities for Knaresborough to discuss this year's race and hope to announce a decision before early February.

“We will do what we can and ask that people keep faith with us. We will keep you informed." said Mr Lloyd.