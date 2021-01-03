HOT air balloons were spotted setting off from York before drifting off towards the River Ouse.
Three large balloons were pictured setting off from the Knavesmire, near York Racecourse, on Wednesday morning last week.
York resident, Chris McCarthy, noticed the balloons while travelling around the city.
Chris said: “They just appeared on the Knavesmire and set up at about 9.30am.
“They all went up at the same time.
“It was a beautiful morning and they drifted over Knavesmire Crescent in the direction of the Ouse.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment