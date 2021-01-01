York Minster is hoping one of its Christmas Trees will act as a matchmaker for a happy couple.

The cathedral urged people to send three words to put on stars on the festive additions to its interior.

Someone unknown wrote "Marry Me Tina".

So the Minster team put the proposal on a star, hung it from a Christmas Tree and posted it on Twitter.

"We're just going to take a punt that someone wanted us to post this; so if everyone would like to re-tweet and put all Tinas on high-alert then please do so," they tweeted.

By mid-morning today, the tweet had been retweeted more than 100 times.

York Minster started the virtual appeal for three words as a substitute for its traditional opportunity for visitors to write three words on a tag and tie them to the Minster's tree.

The three words are intended to be the writer's way of summing up what Christmas means to them.

This year coronavirus restrictions made it impossible for visitors to physically put the words on them.

So the Minster started the virtual appeal.

Here's the tweet. If you are the writer of this star - or if you are a Tina whose New Year has suddenly become a very romantic one, or is hoping that your love will pop the question, we'd love to hear from you.

Contact us at newsdesk@nqyne.co.uk.