A YORK Rescue Boat manager has warned of the deadly dangers posed by the city's rivers during mid-winter snow, ice and floods.

And he revealed that the number of call-outs for the boat was up from 43 in 2019 to 52 in 2020, although the reason for this was unclear.

Mark Rochester said that entering the river always posed a risk at any time of year, but when the river was icy cold and in full flow, those risks were hugely exacerbated.

He said people could go into cardiac arrest because of the shock to the system of the cold water, and even if they didn't, they would struggle to swim.

"You've probably got seconds rather than minutes to survive," said Mark, 44, who lives in the Hull Road area and has a full-time job as a mechanic for bus operator First York.

He said that at the same time, the fast flow of a river in flood would carry people downstream and away from potential help much more quickly.

He said snow and ice on the banks simultaneously increased the risks of people slipping and accidentally falling into the River Ouse and River Foss, and rescuers would also find it much harder in the dark to locate them in the water.

"The message at this time of year has to be enjoy the river side paths and walks but do this safely and responsibly.

Mark, who is a shift manager and swift water technician for the Rescue Boat, said he had been working as a volunteer for it since it was founded in 2014.

"I wanted to make a difference, to help and to save lives," he said.

"I've been directly involved in saving the lives of at least three people."

He said his work was entirely as a volunteer and he estimated he gave up to 1,000 hours a year to the role, including call-outs, patrols, training and fundraising, with the majority of callouts in the early hours.

Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First York, praised Mark's work for the boat, saying:“We’re really proud and grateful for the time and commitment Mark puts into this important life-saving service for people in York and the surrounding area.

"There will be many families over the years who are thankful he and his fellow crew were able to help in times of crisis and emergency situations.

“His attitude to helping the community is a strong example of the volunteering undertaken by members of the team to support the city and Mark and his colleagues are a credit to First York.”

*To donate to the York Rescue Boat, text YRB and the amount (example YRB 5) to 70085 or go to www.yorkrescueboat.com