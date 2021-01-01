Firefighters had to deal with fires caused by candles and a brazier in the final hours of 2020.
At 5pm yesterday, candles set fire to curtains in a house in Selby. The blaze caused a radiator pipe to burst and damaged part of a living room on the second floor.
Four hours later, firefighters had to deal with blazing plastic bins. They had been set on fire by the embers of a brazier next to them.
The flames destroyed the Malton outbuilding where the bins were and firefighters had to use their extension ladder and ceiling hook as well as a hose reel to put it out.