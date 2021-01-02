A YORK woman who still lives independently in her own home and only gave up driving a month ago celebrates her 100th birthday today.

Joyce Botting, of Dringhouses, was born in York as the eldest daughter of master plumber Bill Cartwright and his wife Lilly, who had seven children in all.

She married Ernest Botting, who was serving in the Army with the Kings Royal Hussars, on February 1, 1941.

The couple had two sons, Tony, who became a chartered accountant and Terry, who became a manager at Rowntree/Nestle for 37 years before retiring in 2000.

Terry said Ernest served for 23 years, and was posted all over England with the family, which also joined him in his postings to Kenya for three years, followed by two different postings in Germany until his retirement from service.

“Then settling in York again, he was a manager at the railway offices from 1957 until his death in 1976,” he said.

“Joyce then learnt to drive and was an enthusiastic member of Dringhouses Bowling club, where she became president for a few years in the 2000s.

“Joyce was also employed by Woodcock’s Cake Shop in Feasegate from 1957 and ended as manager. She made many friends over the years until the company closed in 1991.

“In her retirement years, she has enjoyed gardening, travel and the company of her sons and families including grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Terry said the family had planned to celebrate Joyce’s big birthday with her today (Saturday) by going to the Ivy restaurant in York city centre but - to her great disappointment - the plans were scuppered by York going into Tier 3 restrictions, and so this had to be deferred for now.