YORK’S very own ‘Big chip man’ has reflected on what has been a “difficult” year for all - and on how finding the huge chip changed his year for the better.

Oliver Dale, who lives in the Huntington area, became a local celebrity after finding the seven-inch chip while making his tea back in April.

He quickly got in touch with The Press, as he thought it would put a positive spin on such a negative time.

Oliver said: “The name ‘Big chip man’ was pretty much born out of boredom, frustration and anxiety.

“We were locked down earlier in the year, and whilst I was working from home, the thought of not being able to socialise with people became a reality.

“Finding my big chip has really made my year under difficult circumstances.

“I did it to get people talking and make sure we were all still engaging during a rough period.”

The big chip has also resulted in Oliver raising a lot of funds for York Hospital this year, helping it to cope with the demands of the pandemic.

He managed to raise more than £2,000, which helped the hospital to buy new equipment for support staff working on the front line.

He started off his fundraising by using the money he received as his big chip story went viral, reaching a national level, and even resulted in the story featuring on BBC’s Have I Got News For You.

He then ran 100 kilometres over 10 days, raising further funds, with support from a friend at a local fish and chip shop, Heworth Plaice, owned by Pete Abram, who donated 20p from every portion of chips sold towards Oliver’s fundraiser.

Oliver’s efforts resulted in an injury. However, York Hospital was on hand to repay him for his fundraising.

Oliver recently received a letter from the hospital thanking him for his efforts and explaining what a difference his fundraising had made. He said: “I have made a difference, I have made people smile and that’s exactly what I set out to do.

“We as a nation are too quick to blame other people or sit around waiting for things to happen, we need to grasp everything with both hands.

“We all need to stick together in these unprecedented times and show our love and appreciation.”

Oliver is hoping to continue his fundraising efforts next year.

He added: “I’ve not ruled anything out. But, whatever I do, 100 per cent of any money raised will be donated to charity. I’m not doing this for anything other than helping other people in need.”