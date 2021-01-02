THE clock in York Station has been given a fresh look - with a new coat of paint to see in the New Year.
The iconic clock, which sits at the top of the stairs crossing platforms, has been given the fresh coat by LNER train services.
It is an original feature of the station, which dates back to the 1870s.
The fresh colour was added onto the clock by a painter from the Jack Tighes organisation.
The project was completed as part of a transformation underway at the station, aimed at providing a more “enjoyable” experience.
Back in September, LNER also opened up a new Travel Centre in the station.
The Travel Centre was relocated from its previous location at the front of the station to a more central position on the main concourse, making "better use" of the space within the Grade II listed building.
Toilet facilities are being improved and work will soon begin on creating a new first class lounge.