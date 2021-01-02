A THUG who broke his friend’s skull and trashed his flat has been jailed for 30 months

Adam Sochor, 36, also smashed the lounge window of a neighbouring flat with a fire extinguisher, terrifying a 13-year-old child inside, York Crown Court heard.

Annie Richardson, prosecuting, said Sochor was on bail at the time for hitting a second man on the head with a glass in a pub.

“I just don’t like him,” the 36-year-old told others in the Blackamoor pub in Finkle Street, Selby.

Sochor, of Charles Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to his friend, criminal damage to the window and actual bodily harm to the man in the pub.

Recorder Catherine Silverton said after looking at pictures of the flat: “It is an appalling scene, blood all over the flat, smashed furniture, smashed guitar, to go with the CCTV of you (Sochor) half naked, all your hands covered in blood. It is no surprise that child was terrified.”

She jailed Sochor for 30 months.

His barrister Richard Canning said: “He apologises for these offences. They were brought about by drink. He knows not to drink in future.”

Ms Richardson said the boy heard shouting and banging from the flat of Sochor’s friend at 2am on March 27.

Both men inside were drunk.

Fifteen to 30 minutes later, Sochor threw a fire extinguisher through the child’s window.

The boy screamed at him: “You could knock on the door.”

The friend had a fractured skull, and injuries inflicted by sharp and blunt weapons.

He was taken to York Hospital and later transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary.

He had surgery to remove bone fragments from his head and couldn't work for some weeks.

The friend couldn’t go back to his flat because he no longer feels safe there.