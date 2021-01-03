CHILDREN from Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School helped make sure it was anything but a lonely Christmas for residents of a York care village.

They sent Christmas letters to all 91 residents at the Chocolate Works care village in York.

The care village’s general manager, Sarah Paskett, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has kept so many families apart this year, and has had a huge effect on wellbeing.

“Loneliness is something that has affected so many of our residents, especially at this time of year when they haven’t been able to see their friends and families as often as they usually would.

“Margaret, Mary and Lesley, and the rest of the residents all loved reading the letters from the children. It was definitely a much-needed morale boost this year!”

Gill Johnson, the business manager at Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School, said it was wonderful for David Wilson Homes, which is developing the Chocolate Works site, to ask the pupils to take part in the Christmas campaign to support the residents.

She said: “The children really enjoyed writing the letters and it’s great to know that they helped the residents feel a little bit less lonely during the Christmas season.”

They weren’t the only local schoolchildren doing their bit to make Christmas a little less lonely for their older neighbours.

More than 40 Christmas cards handmade by Year Five pupils at Pocklington Community Junior School were specially delivered to residents of the Rogerson Court retirement living development in the town’s Scaife Garth, run by McCarthy and Stone.

Each card included good tidings and personal messages from the pupils, sharing everything from what’s on their Christmas list, to their favourite festive movie recommendations.

Lisa Lane, the school’s administrative officer, said: “All of our pupils really enjoyed making and writing their cards.

“It was certainly a great way to get us all into the Christmas spirit and help to foster relationships between the generations. We are absolutely thrilled that the homeowners enjoyed their cards.”