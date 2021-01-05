WE think all babies and parents are superheroes - but little Delilah-Rae Douglas really does deserve that title.

When she was born she arrived with her arm punching the air - just like Superman.

Mum Alice Oxtoby, of Barlby, said: "When she came out she made the nurses laugh she had one hand up and looked like Superman flying."

Thanks to all our parents for sending in the lovely photos of their lockdown babies - and their stories.

They are really cheering everyone up at this difficult time and bring a ray of hope to readers. And a smile!

Here are nine more superhero lockdown babies from the York area... welcome to the world!

Delilah-Rae Douglas

Delilah-Rose Douglas

In this photo above she looks super cute and super sleepy!

Dexter James Clough

Dexter James Clough

Dexter James Clough born on September 9 at York Hospital to Shaunna West and James Clough of Tang Hall weighing 7lb 15oz.

Tefiti Rose Simone Williams

Tefiti Rose Simone Williams

Tefiti Rose Simone Williams born on September 23 to Chantelle Burn.

Teddy Reeson

Teddy Reeson

Teddy Reeson was born on September 21 weighing 7lb 11oz at York Hospital to Vicky and Sam Reeson of Huntington, York.

Nancy Delilah Hinds

Nancy Delilah Hinds with brother Ronnie

Nancy Delilah Hinds was born on October 28 weighing 7lb 9oz to Lauren Shepherdson and Joe Hinds of Acomb, York. Mum said: "She arrived just 30 minutes after arriving at hospital!"

Freddie Elliott Calpin

Freddie Elliott Calpin

Freddie Elliott Calpin was born on October 22 weighing 7lb 1.5oz at York Hospital to Chloe Elliott and Joe Calpin of Rawcliffe, York. The photo shows Freddie at one week old.

Mollie May Deighton

Mollie May Deighton

Mollie May Deighton born on June 9 in York Hospital to Shellie and Jack Deighton from Huntington who said: "Mollie was born on her grandparents - Paul and Dawn Deighton's - 30th wedding anniversary to make it extra special for the family."

Jackson Henry Rickell

Jackson Henry Rickell

Jackson Henry Rickell born at York Hospital on October 5 weighing 8lbs 2oz to Kayleigh and Craig Rickell, of Heworth , York. Mum said: "He was born via forceps delivery and was overdue by three days. He shares the same birthday month with his cousin, Auntie and Uncle."

Leo Judson-Cooper

Leo Judson-Cooper

Leo Judson-Cooper was born on April 23 at York Hospital to Elloisa Cooper and Lindsay (Nip) Judson of Stockton Lane, York.

Elloisa said: "The lead up to Leo's birth was a pretty scary time with the risk of Covid and not knowing how things would actually pan out at the hospital. However, after my waters at 1am on the 22nd of April, our little miracle was born at 1.25am on the 23rd of April.

"Despite my fears, my partner Nip was allowed in with me once I was in labour and after the birth before I went to the ward. Even though we went through quite a bit of trauma to get Leo out with his heart rate dropping, he was finally delivered safely using forceps.

"I'm 40 years old and had accepted the fact that I was never going to be a mum, that is why I say he is a little miracle.

"Covid-19 may have made this a very strange time to have a baby, but we are loving life with Leo and are forever grateful to the midwifery team at York Hospital for delivering him to us safely."