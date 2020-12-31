THERE has been a steep rise in York's weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's weekly rate has increased by over 30 to 266 people per 100,000.
It was reported earlier this week that York's rate has quadrupled over the month of December, reaching as low as 59 people per 100,000 earlier in the month.
York's rate remains higher than Scarborough's, which stands at 217, as well as higher than Hull, which was reported to have one of the worst rates in the country recently.
The PHE data also shows that a further 202 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 7,241.
North Yorkshire's weekly rate has also increased to 191.6, recording a further 344 cases of the virus overnight.
Across the UK, a further 55,892 cases have been recorded, the highest amount since the pandemic began. These further cases take the country's total up to 2,488,780.