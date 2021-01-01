PUBS and restaurants and their customers in Selby have been praised for staying Covid safe.
Councillor Richard Sweeting, chairman of Selby District Council’s licensing committee, has praised the way licensed premises have responded to the Covid regulations and the work that has been taking place to keep customers safe.
He said: “This year has been challenging for everyone, and businesses have been hit hard, particularly licensed premises.
“I am so impressed with how the licensed premises within the district have adapted.”
Working during evenings, council officers and police licensing teams have been and continue to carry out high visibility patrols, visiting licensed premises to offer support and guidance to follow the restrictions, he added.
The operation, organised by the Safer Selby Community Partnership, is supported by new Covid night marshals to support the police.
Martin Wedgwood, police inspector for the Selby district, said: “This year has been challenging due to Covid rules. These multi-agency action evenings have reassured landlords that they are helping everyone be Covid safe.”