Staff and residents at a York care home held hands yesterday as they received their Covid jabs.

Almost 100 residents and staff at Ebor Court in Nether Poppleton received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech jab as the home became one of the first in North Yorkshire to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

The home arranged for each resident to pair up with a staff member to have their jabs simultaneously.

For resident Ann Barker and Care Assistant Marie Ridsdel, there was no question that they would want to take this positive step together.

Marie says she has formed a close bond with Ann since she started working at Ebor Court in March, at the very beginning of the global pandemic.

Marie, who had no previous care experience, said: “It’s been quite a year but I was proud to be able to support Ann – she said she would only have the vaccination with me and it felt right to hold hands whilst we both received the jab.

"What a great way to end the year and we did it together!”

Ebor Court says it became one of the first care homes in the North Yorkshire area to receive the vaccine after management pre-empted the essential administrative processes and were ready to go with all the paperwork arranged.

A spokesperson for the care home said residents and their families had been eagerly awaiting news of when they would be able to receive the vaccine and were thrilled to find out that they were top of the list.

Four Registered Nurses from Haxby Group Surgery attended the home yesterday and carried out the vaccinations.

Resident Anne Goodwin, who has lived at Ebor Court Since April 2020, said, “Everyone at Ebor Court has been fantastic and it just felt right to do this together. It all went smoothly and was very well organised. I feel privileged to be one of the first to have the vaccine and although we have stayed safe at home, I am hopeful that this is the start of the whole world bouncing back from this awful year.”

Ebor Court Home Manager, Shane Talbot, said: “This year has been a real challenge for everyone but we have always had faith that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the availability of a vaccine has been our continued hope that we will return to normal.

"The Registered Nurses who came to complete the vaccinations have been amazing and the process was fast and efficient. We just can’t wait to feel safe in the knowledge that our residents are protected from this virus, as that has been the most important thing to us throughout.

"Our staff have been inspirational throughout the pandemic – not just for the way they have worked together to protect their residents but also for how quickly and efficiently they have responded to numerous new guidelines over the last few months. It is an emotional moment to be able to take this positive step together in the fight against coronavirus.”