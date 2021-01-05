Congratulations to Angela and Michael Blows from Strensall, who managed to get married despite the upheavals of Covid.

Here is their wedding story:

When did you get married?

24 October 2020

Angela and Michael Blows on their wedding day

Where did you get married?

York Register Office

Where did you have your reception?

The Grand, York's five-star hotel

The couple sign the register - after sanitising the pen!

Tell us about the proposal

Mike told me to get dressed up and took me to the Ivy in York. The taxi to town was an A-class Mercedes. He got down on one knee in the restaurant. Instantly, a bottle of champagne appeared. The ring was a beautiful solitaire - just perfect.

What did you both wear?

Mike wore a Ted Baker three-piece suit. I had navy blue lacy dress and ornate flowers with ivory rose and blue thistles in my bouquet.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

The fact it wasn’t normal, because of Covid, but the staff at the Bootham suite were so kind and the small wedding party guests just made it perfect.

What challenges, if any, did you have to overcome to have your wedding this year?

We were to go abroad , then we were postponed from May. Then we re-booked for October but as the date drew closer, we were so convinced it would be cancelled that we didn’t plan the cake or flowers or the reception until two weeks before!

The couple emerge as man and wife after their ceremony

Who would you like to thank for helping make your big day so special?

The Grand Hotel: The food was out of this world and the staff and chefs were fantastic. The register office staff were so calm. Gaynor Martin for the cake. My husband for the champagne breakfast.

Are you planning a honeymoon, if so, where?

It was Kefalonia but we couldn’t go. So we had a castle suite at Lumley Castle where Mike's parents honeymooned.

