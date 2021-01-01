A NEW ‘state of the art’ care home in York has officially opened its doors - with a special guest in attendance for the ceremony.

The new Mossdale Residence care home, in Burnholme, was opened in December by care operator, HC-One.

Victoria Edwards, manager at the new care home, said: “Myself and the team here are very much looking forward to welcoming our first residents to the home early 2021.”

The home will provide high-quality residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 80 residents.

It will also create new jobs for the local community.

Bosses say all new staff will benefit from HC-One’s multi-award-winning learning and development programme.

Roles being created include jobs across care, nursing, property maintenance, housekeeping and food services.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on December 15 with only six attendees due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker, attended to officially open the home.

Cllr Looker said: “I bless all who work and come to live here, may it be a very happy place to be.”

Residents at the care home are set to enjoy features including a dedicated cinema room, a bar, a hair and beauty salon, a hobby and crafts room, and a range of lounge, dining and outdoor terrace spaces.

John Ransford, executive director at HC-One, said: “We have been working for five years alongside City of York Council to create a new luxury care home in York.

“We are extremely pleased with the effort that has gone into this, especially given the challenges this year has brought due to Covid-19.”

The home is set to officially opens to residents on Tuesday, January 5.