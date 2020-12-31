A MAN from York has been awarded the MBE for his work in helping street girls forced into sex trafficking in Brazil.

Andy Roberts, 27, of Badger Hill and a former Fulford School pupil, receives the New Year Honour after setting up a charity called ReVive.

The Press has told previously how Andy was 4,500 miles from home when he heard the story that would change his life.

Three sisters, aged eight, ten and 12, told him how they were prostituted by their own mother, night after night after night; sent out to sell themselves on the streets.

The eldest had been kidnapped and held captive and although she escaped, it was only back to her abusive mother.

Andy and the charity he was working with didn’t know how to help, but he vowed that would never be the case again, and he ended up spearheading the fight against abuse, exploitation and trafficking in impoverished Brazil – aided by huge fundraising support back home in York.

ReVive bought a safe-house for street girls in the north-eastern city of Olinda, where Andy lived with his wife Rose and daughter Sofia, after supporters raised £50,000 in only three weeks.

Much of the fundraising help came through York churches including St Michael le Belfrey, where Andy’s father, the Rev Jim Roberts, was on the clergy team.