THERE have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 373.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 69 more deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 529 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 50,248.
Dates of the deaths range from April 9 to December 30.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.