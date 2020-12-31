Residents in part of York faced an extra hazard apart from frost today when they ventured out from their homes.
A burst water main turned part of Grantham Drive in Holgate into a river.
As water covered much of the road and some of the pavement, workmen with a digger and other equipment tackled the problems and tried to end the deluge.
No diversions were signposted, but drivers and local residents chose alternative routes when they became aware of the problem.
With sub-zero temperatures again forecast for tonight, drivers and pedestrians could have to navigate a skating rink on the road tomorrow morning.