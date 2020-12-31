A FILM crew has used a York railway to shoot a spectacular fantasy sequence for a forthcoming music video.
York-based musician Tony 'Jacko' Jackson chose the the Derwent Valley Light Railway at Murton to film a scene for his latest single 'Movie Star,' from his fifth album 'Indian Dreams.'
Director Dave Thorp said: “I've used the railway at Murton several times in the past. It's ideal; it's local and the staff and volunteers are really supportive and resourceful.
"The railway is quaint and picturesque – it's one of York's hidden treasures.
“Tony needed a fantasy sequence, a pastiche of old silent movies of a century ago. This scene includes the addition of a vintage American Steam locomotive, a heap of CGI and visual effects and a 'damsel in distress!" He said Leeds-based actress Lucy Marshall had the uncomfortable job of being tied to the greasy tracks on a cold December morning.
"This is a classic example of 'don't try this at home!" he added. "The risk assessments and method statements took longer than the actual shoot itself, and we had railway staff to supervise throughout - but it was worth it!"
The music video will be released early in the New Year.