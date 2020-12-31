YORK Minster has closed for sightseeing until further notice, after the city moved into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions today (Thursday).
However, the cathedral will remain open for public worship and for private prayer.
The Minster has announced amended timings for services and private prayer in line with the Government’s new measures to control the pandemic.
The new timings can be found at: https://yorkminster.org/latest/update-tier-3-announcement-services-and-sightseeing/
Timings for services and public prayer will be regularly reviewed and updated.
Meanwhile, the Minster Shop will be closed from today until further notice.
Dean’s Park will continue to open daily from 10am until 4pm. People using the park will be required to adhere to Government guidance on social distancing.