THERE was a major rise in the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week, data has revealed.
An interactive map, updated daily by Public Health England, today (Thursday) shows data for the seven days to December 25 - the most recent time period available.
During that period, there were 495 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 244 the week before (seven days to December 18) - a 102.9 per cent rise.
The data reveals that the Woodthorpe and Acomb Park area had the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the city in that period, with 48, followed by the Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe area, with 44.
