YORK and North Yorkshire look set to remain wintry well into the New Year, with more overnight frosts and sleet or snow showers over high ground.
Forecasters can see no let up in the chilly weather in early January, although they also don’t see any immediate signs of a Siberian blast bringing heavy snowfall to York.
The Met Office said today (January 1) will stay cold, with wintry showers, occasionally heavy, spreading along coastal areas on a brisk northerly wind, but it will be drier and sunnier inland.
Tomorrow and Sunday will remain cold, with overnight frosts persisting and scattered showers, which will be wintry over high ground and become more widespread and frequent.
The frosty weather and sunshine has led to some beautiful scenes, such as this one at Strensall Common, captured by Claire Bebb of The Press Camera Club.
