CONCERNS about child abuse have soared since national lockdown measures were first introduced - with the average monthly number of referrals to the NSPCC’s helpline increasing by almost 50 per cent across North Yorkshire.

The latest report found that since April, the helpline has seen an average number of monthly referrals in North Yorkshire of 247 post-lockdown, up from an average of 168 pre-lockdown – an increase of 48 per cent.

While a total of 1,977 referrals were made from the county between April and November this year.

As York and the rest of the county is placed into tighter coronavirus restrictions, the NSPCC has issued the findings as a warning over how lockdowns can be a very difficult time for children suffering abuse and neglect.

And the charity is warning that the impact of the coronavirus could put even more children at risk.

One concerned adult told the NSPCC helpline: “I am ringing with concerns for three children who I believe are being emotionally abused and neglected during the lockdown.”

Kamaljit Thandi, head of the NSPCC helpline, said: “These figures highlight the increase in the number of adults reaching out with concerns about the welfare of children since the first national lockdown began.

“It’s no secret that this winter is going to be a very different one and for thousands of children, being stuck will be a terrifying thought.

“At the NSPCC, we know how important it is that people have the opportunity to speak up when they think a child is at risk of abuse and neglect.

“Our helpline for adults and Childline will be open every day over the festive period.”

The NSPCC is urging the Government to ensure children and families can get the help they need in the short and long term.

It said the Government needed to invest long term funding to support them to recover from adverse and traumatic experiences during the lockdown and to rebuild their lives.

To help protect children stuck at home in dangerous environments over lockdown, people can support the work of the NSPCC by making a donation at https://www.nspcc.org.uk/.