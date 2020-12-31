TWO radiographers from York have raised hundreds of pounds to support the NSPCC and victims of domestic abuse this Christmas.

Jo Huddart and Bev Rayner work in the radiology department at York Hospital and Harrogate District Hospital, and chose to knit special covers for chocolate oranges over Christmas to raise money for charity.

The pair sold 187 of the covers, complete with chocolates, and raised £460, which they decided to split between the NSPCC and IDAS – the Independent Domestic Abuse Service.

Jo said: “Last year, Bev and I knitted poppies to raise funds for the Royal British Legion, but following the rise in reports of abuse throughout the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that could help anyone who has experienced abuse.

“Obviously, we do all we can to help to everyone who comes through the hospital doors, but the NSPCC and IDAS are there for children, young people and adults whenever they need support and we wanted to do something to help them.”

Since the pandemic, the NSPCC helpline has seen an increase in the number of contacts it receives about children living in homes with domestic abuse. In the five months after national lockdown measures were first introduced, the average monthly number of contacts about this issue was 49 per cent higher than earlier in the year.

Over the summer, the NSPCC and other charities successfully campaigned for the Government to amend the Domestic Abuse Bill and recognise the damaging impact domestic abuse can have on children. However, there is currently no legal requirement to provide specialist support services, which are crucial in helping children recover from domestic abuse and improve their lives.