BLOOD, plasma and platelet donors in all Tiers are urged by the NHS to keep attending as normal if they are fit and healthy.
Giving blood and plasma is classed as essential travel and donation sessions will stay open, with appointments remaining as normal.
Donors are also asked to keep to their appointment if they can, to help build blood stocks ahead of a potentially challenging winter period in the battle against Covid-19.
An extra 1,500 units of blood is currently needed every week and extra appointments have been added across the country to help meet this need.
Permanent donor centres in major towns and cities generally have the best appointment availability.
Extra safety measures are in place. Donors are triaged with a temperature check on arrival. Hand gels and hand washing facilities are available, donors are spaced apart and staff are doing extra cleaning. Staff and donors also wear face coverings.
Book appointments and check the latest guidance on Covid-19 and giving blood by calling 0300 123 23 23, downloading the NHS Give Blood app, or visiting the website blood.co.uk.