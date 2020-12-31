POLICE are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a property.
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to a property near Pateley Bridge shortly after 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday), following a report from a concerned member of the public.
Officers attended the scene at Blazefield and when they arrived found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the property, the force said.
It confirmed that both the man and woman were aged in their 70s.
The force said enquiries are being conducted and specially trained officers remain working at the scene, in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
