OVER 50,000 meal donations have been made at Aldi stores across Yorkshire to support vulnerable people over the festive period, including a number of stores in York.
The supermarket paired up its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks to make the most of unsold fresh and chilled food.
In North Yorkshire, over 10,000 meals were donated, including at the stores in Fulford Road and Water Lane.
Some of the York charities which received some of the meal donations in York were S.H.Y Secret Helpers Yorkshire and Chapelfields Community Association.
Luke Peech, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We’re proud to support good causes in Yorkshire this festive period, helping them to provide fresh and filling meals.”
The donation is Aldi’s largest to date and helped 74 charitable causes in Yorkshire at a time when more people are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity due to Covid-19.
Around 210 tonnes of food were donated throughout the UK, with more than 500,000 meals donated and over 750 UK causes benefitting from the initiative in total.