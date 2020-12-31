A VILLAGE school near York has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, with some pupils told to isolate.
Stephanie Gee, acting headteacher at St Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Askham Richard, confirmed that the school had had positive cases and had 'taken all appropriate action as advised by public health.'
She said: "As we have done throughout this pandemic, we continue to follow public health advice and work with the council’s public health team.
"This means following our robust procedures already in place to manage suspected and confirmed cases and asking pupils to self-isolate where necessary. We continue to follow strict health and safety procedures already in place to ensure the safety of our whole school community. We understand that the recent increases seen across the country, including here in York are concerning and we are always happy to answer any concerns parents or pupils may have.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment