A HUGE Happy New Year message will be projected onto a giant cooling tower at a North Yorkshire power plant today to signal the end of 2020.
Drax Power Station's projection onto one of its 12 towers coincides with sustainable biomass generation in the UK hitting a new record.
Biomass generation hit 3.6 GW during yesterday’s peak electricity demand, beating the previous record of 3.54 GW, set on December 9.
Renewable #biomass 🌿 helping to displace #coal 🪨 on Great Britain’s power system has broken a new record— Drax (@DraxGroup) December 31, 2020
3️⃣.6️⃣ Gigawatts 💡 were generated during yesterday’s evening’s peak #electricity demand, beating 3.54 GW set on 9 December
⚡️🎛📊👉🏾 https://t.co/otBFE9zO46 #ElectricInsights pic.twitter.com/1FBn9NpwLp
The message will be projected from 5pm until 2am today and from 5pm until 10pm on New Year’s Day.
Upgrading Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass has led the business to become Europe's largest decarbonisation project.
Drax is working with a number of businesses on the Zero Carbon Humber initiative which aims to deploy carbon capture and hydrogen technology to decarbonise the UK’s largest industrial cluster by 2040.
It is the UK’s largest single site renewable power generator and pioneer of negative emissions technology, Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) which could enable the company to become carbon negative by 2030.
