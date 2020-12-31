YORK'S coronavirus rate is now higher than Hull's - but the situation is even worse in neighbouring Hambleton.
Latest Public Health England statistics show a seven day rolling rate of 235 confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the City of York Council area in the week to December 25.
But Kingston Upon Hull, which had the worst rate in the country earlier this month, had a slightly lower rolling rate of 227.9 per 100,000 people in the latest figures after a significant fall in their infection levels.
Leeds had a rate of 181.7, Bradford of 166.9, Scarborough of 208.7, Selby of 149 and Ryedale of 155.3.
But the Hambleton district, which stretches from Easingwold and through Thirsk to Northallerton, Bedale and Stokesley, had a higher rate than York of 246.7 following a dramatic recent rise in the number of cases.
The rural district's high levels might be surprising to some, given that according to PHE, local authorities with the highest diagnoses and death rates from coronavirus are mostly urban, with high levels of deprivation, and people from black ethnic groups are most likely to be diagnosed.