YORK-BASED band, Skylights, have reflected on what has been a strange year for the band, but they have continued to make progress in the industry.

In January, the band released a brand new single titled ‘Enemies’.

Guitarist in the band, Turnbull Smith, said: “We were surprised with the reaction to the song.”

It was used by professional football club Leeds United on social media and also featured on national radio station, Radio X.

The band also appeared on popular TV show, Soccer AM, during which they performed ‘Enemies’ live for the first time.

Shortly after this, the band performed three sold-out shows at venues in York, Manchester and Newcastle.

Turnbull said: “It was great seeing people singing along and knowing all the words to our own songs.”

Later in the year, the band’s dreams came true as they signed their first record deal with 42’s Records in Manchester.

They then sent out ‘Enemies’ as their first physical release, which, to their surprise, reached second in the charts.

In October, Skylights released their latest single’ Darkness Falls’. The song came in at number 11 in the vinyl charts, alongside renowned artists including Keith Richards and New Order.

The band chose to dedicate each vinyl to their late friend, Jimmy Mallinson, who sadly passed away in August.

All of the band’s gigs have sadly had to be cancelled this year due to complications with Covid-19. However, they have a number of shows planned for next year.

Turnbull went on to say: “We can’t wait to get back gigging and we want to thank all of our fans for the continued support.

“We’re living the dream as a band and it’s all thanks to you guys.”