YORK and North Yorkshire residents have woken up to Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions being in force across the city and county.
Here's what the restrictions mean for everyone in York and North Yorkshire:
- schools, universities and places of worship remain open, operating in a Covid-secure way
- childcare can continue in a childcare bubble or from registered childcare providers across the city
- you must not meet socially indoors with anybody who is not part of your household or support bubble
- you must not meet socially outdoors (private garden or outdoor public venue) with anybody who is not part of your household or support bubble*
- if you can work effectively from home, you should do so
- if you cannot work from home you should continue to travel to work; walk or cycle if possible and avoid car-sharing
- you should stay local and avoid travelling outside of the local area
- organised exercise classes and sport can take place outdoors (gyms and sports facilities are open for individual/single households/support bubble only)
- weddings can take place with up to 15 people attending, but receptions are not allowed
- funerals should only be attended by close family and friends; restrictions inside York Crematorium are to maintaing social distancing in the available space
*You can see friends and family you do not live with (or do not have a support bubble with) in some outdoor public places, in a group of up to six (limit includes children of any age)
These outdoor public places include:
- parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, forests
- public gardens (whether or not you pay to enter them)
- allotments
- the grounds of a heritage site
- outdoor sports courts and facilities
- playgrounds
You can continue to meet in a group larger than six if you are all from the same household or support bubble, or another legal exemption applies.
For more about what you can and cannot do in Tier 3, visit the gov.uk website here
