A COUPLE who bring hope and laughter to refugee children have been honoured in the New Year’s honours.

Rachel and Nigel Poulton have both been made an MBE for services to fostering, particularly during the Covid-19 response.

The York couple, who have seven children, have been foster carers with City of York Council for more than 12 years. They now care solely for teenage refugees who have fled countries such as Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan.

Nigel said: “We were told that it’s because of the fostering we’ve been doing, especially during Covid. For the first lockdown there were 12 of us at home, aged from three to 98."

Nigel who is chief executive officer of York charity The Island, which helps vulnerable children, said they had cared for lots of young refugees and loved keeping in touch with them and their older foster children as they move on with their lives.

“We don’t live in a huge house but we’ve added on some rooms which means we can care for more young people.”

Rachel said some of the children had stayed with them for years, with one now living close by as an adult, and another coming to stay so she can complete her Masters degree.

“There’s a lot of laughter in our home and sometimes a few tears too,” she said. “These young refugees have been through such horrendous situations and many have seen close friends or family killed or have witnessed drownings at sea. Some have suffered horrible injuries themselves.

“The best thing of all is seeing things improve in their lives, watching them have fun and seeing them achieve at school and college.”

Nigel added: “Wars don’t stop because of Covid or Brexit and there are still children having to flee their homes and countries who need a welcoming home.”

He said their youngest two children who are still at home help the boys settle in while their older five often visit, with their own children.

“All our children are adopted and we’re a mixed-race family which can maybe help newcomers as they settle in. We’ve had five young refugees this year, aged from 14 to 17, and each of them are really lovely young men.”

Friends have also lent support, with the local church organising a hot meal for 10 each evening when the family had to isolate due to Covid.

“We wish more people would think of fostering and caring for young refugees,” said Rachel. “It’s given us so much (far more than we give out) and it’s a shame to think of people missing out. The council are very supportive and there’s always someone at the end of the phone if you need advice or support. Caring homes are needed for children and young refugees in York right now. It’s brilliant so why not take the risk and give it a try?”