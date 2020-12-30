THE Government have advised universities across the country to reduce the number of students on campus to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
In an announcement earlier today, Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said that universities, including the University of York and York St John, should prioritise certain students to limit numbers on campus at one time when they return next week.
Students who require practical learning to gain their qualifications should be prioritised.
All university students who return to campus should be offered rapid testing to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.