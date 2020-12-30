A YORK funeral director, an optometrist and a charity founder all receive recognition in today’s New Year Honours.

Funeral director Martin Rowley, 58, who is a City of York Councillor for Osbaldwick and Derwent,has been awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to the community.

In a citation, he is said to be a ‘successful and well regarded funeral director whose sensitivity, care and efficiency have been greatly appreciated both by bereaved families and religious officials with whom he works.’

But he is also praised for his work as Chair of Governors at Osbaldwick Primary School and as a governor at St Aelred’s Roman Catholic Primary and Archbishop Holgate’s CofE Academy, and for volunteering for York Street Angels and helping to run, on a voluntary basis, the Rowntree Theatre.

Sarah Joyce, 37, of Rawcliffe, also receives the BEM for services to Primary Optical Care during the Covid-19 Response as Superintendent Optometrist at Asda HQ.

Sarah, who has worked at Asda’s Monks Cross store in the past, is said to be a ‘passionate and inspirational’ leader, whose dedication to colleagues and customers has meant the firm has been able to keep optical departments open during the pandemic, unlike many of the UKs optometry providers who made the decision to close their doors.

Her work meant opticians were able to offer appointments to 83,000 people who would otherwise have struggled to access the vital primary optical care.

Mary Chapman, 67,of Great Ouseburn, gets the BEM for services to children with special educational needs and disabilities through her work in founding and running Nuzzlets, a countryside classroom and care farm which she set up after rescuing abandoned animals including ponies, horses, guinea pigs, potbellied pigs and goats.

Many local schools visit to learn about animal welfare, and two special needs schools visit weekly during term time to interact with and learn about the animals. If children and young people cannot go to the farm, then she takes the animals to them, for example by going to Martin House Hospice.

A footballer and boxer from East Yorkshire receives the BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to the two sports.

Curtis Woodhouse, 40, grew up in Driffield, with a white mother and black father, meaning he was regularly subjected to racism.

He went on to play for numerous clubs - Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Rotherham United, Peterborough United, Hull City and finally for Grimsby Town FC.

He also won four caps for the England under-21 team and, after retiring from football in 2007, he went on to become a professional boxer.

Eight years after making his debut in the ring, he shocked the boxing fraternity by winning the British light-welterweight title in 2014.

His professional boxing record stands at 29 fights, 22 wins, 13 of which are by knock-out, and seven defeats.

Honours also go to Nicholas Rust, of York, lately chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, for services to horseracing, to David William Brown for services to the community in York and to Linda Grace Shears, of Harrogate, co-founder of Shears Foundation, for services to charity.

Alex Mayfield has been recognised for his role in the Government’s programme to provide food boxes to vulnerable people during lockdown.

He receives an MBE for leading the team that created and launched a service to support the shielding clinically vulnerable with food boxes during the first nationwide lockdown.

Alex is the supply chain and operations director at Brakes UK, the foodservice company which worked with Bidfood to deliver the first boxes to those most in need in just nine days.

Brakes was also responsible for food supply to critical institutions such as the NHS and the care sector as they struggled to cope with the difficulties caused by the pandemic, and worked with retailers to provide products to fill empty shelves early in the crisis.

Alex was instrumental in Brakes’ service, coordinating supply, procurement, packing and distribution in record time.

Hugo Mahoney, CEO at Brakes, said the MBE reflected the resilience, innovation and resourcefulness of the business in developing and launching a service at a time when many of those most in need were unable to access food and essential supplies.

Alex said he was proud to be honoured. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, but particularly the hospitality industry. The food box scheme for the vulnerable shielded allowed all of us at Brakes to show our resilience and capabilities at the most difficult time,” said Alex.

“To be recognised for my contribution in creating the scheme is humbling and amazing.”