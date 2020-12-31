We invited members of the Press Camera Club to choose their favourite photographs of 2020. These are just a few of the very best.
George Varley's flying stoat kit has an almost startled expression on its face. Lee Cocker's beagle Colombo, meanwhile, got thirsty at just the right moment as Lee was trying to capture the Minster reflected in a puddle. There's a glorious, almost geometric precision to Philip Chalk's photo of Ashness jetty, while the butterfly in Emma Richardson's photo looks almost as if it is wearing a tutu. The water droplets like perfect jewels on Louise Jakobsen's autumn leaf, meanwhile, are just beautiful.