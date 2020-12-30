YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has lowered slightly, after it was revealed yesterday that it has quadrupled over the month of December.
With the city set to move into Tier 3 restrictions from midnight tonight, the latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that York's rate has lowered by five down to 235 people per 100,000.
It was revealed yesterday that the weekly rate in York had quadrupled over the month of December, reaching as low as 59 people per 100,000 earlier in the month.
York's rate also remains higher than in Scarborough, which now has a rate of 208.7 people per 100,000.
The data from PHE shows that a further 149 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total over 7,000 up to 7,039.
The weekly rate in North Yorkshire has also lowered slightly to 166.5 people per 100,000, with a further 318 cases recorded.
Across the UK, a further 50,023 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total over the whole pandemic to 2,432,888.
