THE Government has announced today that there will be a delay on return to secondary school education across the UK to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, but primary schools will return as normal.
Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, revealed today that a new plan to "keep education settings as safe as we can," will see a staggered return for secondary schools across the country.
Full secondary schools and colleges will return to education on January 18, with exam pupils set to return to school a week before on January 11.
The majority of primary school pupils will return to school on January 4, with a list of schools which will not return on this date to be published later today.
MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, said: "I welcome the Education Secretary’s announcement that the overwhelming majority of primary schools will reopen as planned on Monday, which should include all York’s primaries, given the vital importance of early years for our children’s future.
"However, I am disappointed by the extension of the planned staggered return for secondaries and colleges from 11th now until 18th January for all pupils. We cannot afford to create a ‘lost generation’ of pupils, and this two-week delay must be properly utilised as indicated to put in place rapid mass testing for pupils and staff, so the 18th reopening can occur across York with absolutely no backsliding.”
