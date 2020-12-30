A YORK man has been recognised for his role in the Government’s programme to provide food boxes to vulnerable people during lockdown.

Alex Mayfield received an MBE for leading the team that created and launched a service to support the shielding clinically vulnerable with food boxes during the first nationwide lockdown.

Alex is the supply chain and operations director at Brakes UK, the foodservice company which worked with Bidfood to deliver the first boxes to those most in need in just nine days.

Brakes was also responsible for food supply to critical institutions such as the NHS and the care sector as they struggled to cope with the difficulties caused by the pandemic, and worked with retailers to provide products to fill empty shelves early in the crisis.

Alex was instrumental in Brakes’ service, coordinating supply, procurement, packing and distribution in record time.

Hugo Mahoney, CEO at Brakes, said the MBE reflected the resilience, innovation and resourcefulness of the business in developing and launching a service at a time when many of those most in need were unable to access food and essential supplies.

Alex said he was proud to be honoured. "This has been a difficult year for everyone, but particularly the hospitality industry. The food box scheme for the vulnerable shielded allowed all of us at Brakes to show our resilience and capabilities at the most difficult time," said Alex.

"To be recognised for my contribution in creating the scheme is humbling and amazing."