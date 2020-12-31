STAFF at York Hospital have displayed “strength, spirit, courage and at times sheer tenacity” this year, according to their boss.

Simon Morritt, chief executive of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said it has been a “difficult and exhausting” year, and many of the trust’s staff were understandably tired.

During 2020, the trust has cared for more than 1,500 Covid-19 positive patients “with commitment, and continued and sustained hard work,” he said.

He said: “There is no doubt that 2020 has been the most challenging year in NHS history, but as a trust we met Covid-19 head on despite the fear, trepidation and anxiety many of our staff felt in the early months as we stepped into the unknown.

“I have been humbled and inspired, time after time, to see staff dedication to our patients, as well as their compassion, warmth and friendship to each other when they needed it most.”

He said the past months had been a challenging times, and emotional and physical exhaustion and the pain of loss was felt throughout the trust.

“Some staff have had to work long shifts in full PPE, some have had to adapt to different roles, some have had to shield and some have had to work from home,” he added.

“In doing so, they have all displayed strength, spirit, courage and at times sheer tenacity, which has seen us through. I couldn’t have asked more from our staff; I thank them all.”

Mr Morritt said the trust had “adapted, changed, innovated and stepped up” to deliver services in ways that a year ago would have seemed impossible.

He said the “unprecedented challenge” the trust faced would have been made all but impossible without the help, support and generosity of countless individuals, organisations, local businesses and the wider community.

“Throughout the year we have been overwhelmed with tremendous offers of support and kindness - from local schools and companies making or contributing visors and clips, an army of people sewing scrubs, donations of technology to keep patients in touch with loved ones, toiletries for the essential staff care boxes, to continuous supplies of food arriving in our hospitals during the first wave,” Mr Morritt explained.

“It’s been invaluable help which continuously reinforced that we would get through this pandemic together.

“There will be no let up for the NHS in 2021 and we can be certain that the next 12 months will be another demanding year as the Covid-19 vaccination programme starts in earnest.

"However our staff have stepped up and delivered everything they’ve been asked to do during this pandemic and I know that where the vaccination programme is concerned that will be no different.”